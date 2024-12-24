Court hearing turns into TDP reunion

A surprise reunion of TDP leaders took place in Vijayawada on Tuesday, as leaders from across the two Telugu states met after a long time. What’s amusing is, a Court hearing brought them together.

Special Court for MP/MLAs petitioned leaders belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in a case filed in 2007 regarding Obulapuram mining case. The concerned case was filed when TDP leaders, who were in Opposition then, made a visit to Obulapuram Mines, to research about the irregularities in the mines during YSR tenure. A TDP delegation consisting of MLAs tried to visit Obulapuram, while then Congress Government obstructed.

As the case continued, senior TDP leaders, who were involved in the case were petitioned by Court. This brought then TDP leaders, who are in different political parties now, together.

Atchanaidu, AP Minister who is playing a key role in TDP now, former Ministers Devineni Uma, Amaranth Reddy, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and others attended. While all these leaders are still in TDP, former senior Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who differed from Chandrababu on Telangana issue and came out of party, attended the hearing. It was Nagam Janardhan Reddy

who led the delegation then.

Another senior leader and former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is now in BRS attended the hearing. Vem Narendar Reddy, who is playing a key role in Revanth Reddy Govt now, was also present on the occasion.

With all the old buddies of Telugu Desam Party meeting after a longtime, they affectionately spoke with each other and recalled golden days.