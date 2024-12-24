x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Politics

Court hearing turns into TDP reunion

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

Court hearing turns into TDP reunion

tdp reunion for Obulapuram mining case

A surprise reunion of TDP leaders took place in Vijayawada on Tuesday, as leaders from across the two Telugu states met after a long time. What’s amusing is, a Court hearing brought them together.

Special Court for MP/MLAs petitioned leaders belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in a case filed in 2007 regarding Obulapuram mining case. The concerned case was filed when TDP leaders, who were in Opposition then, made a visit to Obulapuram Mines, to research about the irregularities in the mines during YSR tenure. A TDP delegation consisting of MLAs tried to visit Obulapuram, while then Congress Government obstructed.

As the case continued, senior TDP leaders, who were involved in the case were petitioned by Court. This brought then TDP leaders, who are in different political parties now, together.

Atchanaidu, AP Minister who is playing a key role in TDP now, former Ministers Devineni Uma, Amaranth Reddy, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and others attended. While all these leaders are still in TDP, former senior Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who differed from Chandrababu on Telangana issue and came out of party, attended the hearing. It was Nagam Janardhan Reddy
who led the delegation then.

Another senior leader and former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is now in BRS attended the hearing. Vem Narendar Reddy, who is playing a key role in Revanth Reddy Govt now, was also present on the occasion.

With all the old buddies of Telugu Desam Party meeting after a longtime, they affectionately spoke with each other and recalled golden days.

Next Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal Previous Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema
image
KGF Star Yash Speaks Highly Of UI The Movie

Latest

image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

Most Read

image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy
image
Latest Developments in Allu Arjun’s Case

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition