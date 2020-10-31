Covid norms violated by minister Shankar Narayan

In complete violation of government norms in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, Roads and Buildings minister Shankar Narayan organised a mega bike rally in Penukonda district of Anantapur on Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered at the bike rally throwing the Covid norms to the winds. The event comes at a time when the pandemic has spread rapidly the state.

The rally has once exposed the Jagan government’s double standards and hypocrisy. On the one hand, the government is opposed to holding elections to civic body citing Covid-19 as the reason, on the other it seems to be turning a blind eye to the ministers holding such massive rallies.

At the rally, thousands of people participated in the bike rally, many of whom were not even wearing masks. Several bystanders were seen not maintaing social distancing.

The minister organised the bike rally to show his support to the Jagan government for the creation of 56 BC corporations representing around 139 BC communities.

The pandemic situation in Anantapur is unabated with the state reporting at least 160 cases each day. While the health ministry has often appealed to the general public to ensure social distancing practice and wearing of face masks, the same was not honored at the bike rally.

The minister’s own family was affected by Covid-19. The minister’s aunt reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Anantapur.

Covid-19 tests were also conduced on Shankar Narayana family members.

Further, the Jagan government has also decided mandatory COVID-19 education for teachers before schools reopen, and students once the schools start functioning from November 2.

As a matter of fact, education minister Audimulapu Suresh said teachers would be educated over video calls by district medical and health officers. He said the teachers will have to conduct a 10-minute session every day to teach students the importance of wearing masks, using gloves and sanitation in the time of a pandemic.

Will education minister teach his own colleague Shankar Narayan to follow Covid norms. Practice what you preach?