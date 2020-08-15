Covid scare atop Indrakeeladri, 15 +ve and 3 dead

The Coronavirus threat is increasing menacingly in Vijayawada city limits. The virus infections triggered a scare among the devotees about the Indrakeeladri Kanaka Durga Temple. The temple executive officer has become infected. Till now, nearly 15 staff have tested positive atop the hill temple while three succumbed to the disease. The rise in infections caused a deep fall in the devotees at the temple.

As a result of the rising infections, the temple staff have been bringing pressure on the officials for closing down the temple for darshans till the disease subsides and a vaccine becomes available. On the other hand, the temple committee is unable to take a final decision in view of the financial constraints and the need for getting funds for meeting maintenance costs. The situation at most of the temples is more or less the same. After darshans are allowed amid virus preventive measures, infections increased among the staff and caused a big crisis.

Following the deepening crisis, the Raj Bhavan has decided to cancel the At Home meeting of the Governor which was scheduled for today as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The meeting was traditionally conducted to facilitate the Governor to meet with leaders, officials and others and exchange pleasantries.

The political leaders were also taking part in the I-Day celebrations on online platforms. In view of the physical distance restrictions, the parties and the government departments were taking additional care to stay safe from infections.