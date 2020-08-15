SP Balasubrahmanyam recovering well, nation praying for his health

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive with coronavirus on August 5th and he is getting treated in MGM Hospitals, Chennai. The hospital authorities released a health bulletin that his health deteriorated from the night of August 13th and he is on ventilator. The entire nation was left in deep shock and the news spread like wildfire. All the celebrities, his fans and followers prayed for his speedy recovery.

His family members issued a statement that he is doing well and his health condition is currently stable. Several singers and music composers from South spoke to SP Charan, son of SP Balasubrahmanyam and confirmed that he is doing well. A picture of SP Balasubrahmanyam too is spread across social media circles. Hope the veteran singer recovers at the earliest.