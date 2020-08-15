NTR – S.S.Rajamouli’s Yamadonga completes 13 Years

Young Tiger Ntr – S.S.Rajamouli’s Yamadonga which released on Aug 15th, 2007 has completed 13 years by today. The film in its full run collected a distributor share of over 29 Crores and emerged as a Blockbuster. It also emerged as the second biggest earner for the industry at the time of release, just behind Pokiri while it created all-time records in areas like Uttarandhra & Nellore. It was the third film from the actor-director duo, repeating the feat of Simhadri which was also the second-biggest earner at the time of release.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

AreaCollection
Nizam7.20 Cr
Ceeded5.90 Cr
UA3.15 Cr (All-Time Record)
Guntur2.45 Cr
East1.75 Cr
West1.60 Cr
Krishna1.85 Cr
Nellore1.45 Cr (All-Time Record)

AP/TS25.35 Cr
Rest3.85 Cr
Worldwide 29.20 Cr (All-Time Top2)

