NTR – S.S.Rajamouli’s Yamadonga completes 13 Years

Young Tiger Ntr – S.S.Rajamouli’s Yamadonga which released on Aug 15th, 2007 has completed 13 years by today. The film in its full run collected a distributor share of over 29 Crores and emerged as a Blockbuster. It also emerged as the second biggest earner for the industry at the time of release, just behind Pokiri while it created all-time records in areas like Uttarandhra & Nellore. It was the third film from the actor-director duo, repeating the feat of Simhadri which was also the second-biggest earner at the time of release.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collection Nizam 7.20 Cr Ceeded 5.90 Cr UA 3.15 Cr (All-Time Record) Guntur 2.45 Cr East 1.75 Cr West 1.60 Cr Krishna 1.85 Cr Nellore 1.45 Cr (All-Time Record)



AP/TS 25.35 Cr Rest 3.85 Cr Worldwide 29.20 Cr (All-Time Top2)