NTR – S.S.Rajamouli’s Yamadonga completes 13 Years

Young Tiger Ntr – S.S.Rajamouli’s Yamadonga which released on Aug 15th, 2007 has completed 13 years by today. The film in its full run collected a distributor share of over 29 Crores and emerged as a Blockbuster. It also emerged as the second biggest earner for the industry at the time of release, just behind Pokiri while it created all-time records in areas like Uttarandhra & Nellore. It was the third film from the actor-director duo, repeating the feat of Simhadri which was also the second-biggest earner at the time of release.
Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.
|Area
|Collection
|Nizam
|7.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|5.90 Cr
|UA
|3.15 Cr (All-Time Record)
|Guntur
|2.45 Cr
|East
|1.75 Cr
|West
|1.60 Cr
|Krishna
|1.85 Cr
|Nellore
|1.45 Cr (All-Time Record)
|AP/TS
|25.35 Cr
|Rest
|3.85 Cr
|Worldwide
|29.20 Cr (All-Time Top2)