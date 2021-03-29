COVID Times: South Indian cinema dominates Bollywood

The coronavirus impact is still felt in several states. Tollywood is the only film industry that is completely reopened and delivered a series of blockbusters. A series of Hindi and Tamil films are announced for summer release and right before the market is reopening, the second wave of cases took a toll on these industries. Godzilla Vs Kong released last week and reported decent numbers over the weekend.

The film remained low across the North Indian circuits because of the coronavirus roadblock. Godzilla Vs Kong collected Rs 28.96 crores till date in the country. Surprisingly, 65 percent of the contribution for the film came from South. Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and others could not contribute huge numbers because of the coronavirus. The film would have grossed more than Rs 50 crores if the situations are normal. The film also witnessed packed houses across Telugu stated over the weekend.