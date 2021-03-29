Buzz: Mahesh Babu approached for a Bollywood project?

If the reports coming from Filmfare are to be believed, Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is approached for a Bollywood film and the actor recently met the team. Madhu Mantena, the producer of Ramayana 3D met Mahesh Babu and discussed about the project. There are talks that Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady in this big-budget mythological film. Hrithik Roshan was initially approached and the makers are now considering Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu is yet to take the final call on the opportunity. The scriptwork of the film is completed and the makers will announce the details about the cast, crew very soon. On the other side, Prabhas is playing Lord Rama in Adipurush which is directed by Om Raut. The film releases in August 2022.