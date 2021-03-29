Megastar puts Meher Ramesh in waiting mode?

Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to work without breaks and he is focused on completing the shoot of Acharya at the earliest. He will commence the shoot of Lucifer remake next year and will complete the shooting portions in quick schedules. Mohan Raja will direct this remake and the latest update coming says that Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for Bobby recently. An official announcement about the project too is expected to be made soon.

Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for the remake of Vedhalam. Meher Ramesh is making his comeback as director and the scriptwork of the film got completed months ago. Chiranjeevi gave his final nod but the project got delayed. Meher Ramesh was the first to get the approval after which Lucifer remake and Bobby’s film were finalized. Chiranjeevi is in plans to shoot for Bobby’s film and Vedhalam remake simultaneously and release both these films in a gap of two months. Meher Ramesh is eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the project to be made. AK Entertainments are on board to produce Vedhalam remake.