Cricket kits case against JC amid rising civic poll heat

The battle for the municipal elections in AP has begun picking up momentum. Once again, the focus has shifted on the election violations. The police raided a TDP leader’s house and seized 60 cricket kits. Immediately, a case has been filed against TDP ex MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy for trying to offer inducements to the voters.

The distribution of benefits and cash have become an inseparable part of the elections. In the panchayat elections, the YCP gained an edge by using force to get unanimous results and also win most seats. Given this experience, the TDP, the Jana Sena and other parties are preparing to counter the ruling party game plans.

Amid this, State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar has once again begun his tours in the districts to take feedback for the civic polls. This time also, Ramesh is visiting Kadapa among other districts. At every opportunity, the SEC is making it compulsory to visit the Kadapa district obviously because it is the home place of the Chief Minister.

Right from the beginning, the Chief Minister has trargetted Ramesh Kumar by trying to get the elections postponed till after Ramesh Kumar’s retirement. Ramesh faced a tough time to ensure a fair election in the panchayat bodies. Now, the SEC is getting himself busy to ensure a free and fair poll to give a tough time to the YCP leaders in the civic bodies.

