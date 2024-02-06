Critically acclaimed director for Vijay’s last film?

Tamil actor Vijay announced that he would quit films next year and he will shift his focus on full time politics. He will work aiming for 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s last film named as Thalapathy 69 will commence shooting during the end of this year. RRR producer DVV Danayya bagged an opportunity to bankroll the last film of Vijay and there are several directors considered. As per the latest speculation, critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran is on board to direct Vijay in his 69th film and the discussions are currently going on.

Vetrimaaran directed realistic and intense films in his career. For the first time, Vetrimaaran and Vijay are working together if things fall in the right place. The film will be made on a massive budget and it will release next year. Meanwhile Vijay is currently shooting for his 68th film titled GOAT. Venkat Prabhu is the director and Vijay will be seen in a dual role in this film. Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary and Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles in GOAT. The film releases this year.