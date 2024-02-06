x
Home > Movie News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a Direct Dig

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has gained enough criticism along with tremendous response for his recent offering Animal. The film is now streaming on Netflix and it also reported record number of streaming hours. Top writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar criticized Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work. The top director responded about the same in a recent interview. He said “I am sure that Javed Akhtar hasn’t watched the film completely. What can I say about him when he did not watch my film completely? All those who are throwing stones at an art should check their surroundings first” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked Javed Akhtar to question his son Farhan Akhtar for producing Mirzapur. “He should check his son’s work” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. After the super success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Animal Park and the filming starts next year. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will soon direct Prabhas in Spirit.

