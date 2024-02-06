I’m Super Satisfied Says Ravi Teja About Eagle

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is coming up with a high-budget actioner Eagle helmed by Karthik Ghattamaneni on People Media Factory. The movie produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla will grace the cinemas on the 9th of this month.

Meanwhile, a special screening of the movie was held for Ravi Teja and the core team. Ravi Teja stood up, after the show and clapped, as a gesture of gratification. He then hugged his director Karthik Ghattamaneni and shouted I’m super satisfied. The confidence is clearly visible on his face.

The movie is already carrying a positive buzz and the team opted for aggressive promotions for the last few days. With no noted movie arriving this week, Eagle is going to have a blast at the box office.