Home > Movie News

Rashmika responds about ongoing Speculations

Published on February 6, 2024 by

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has been doing films in all the Indian languages. The actress scored a massive hit with Animal and there are speculations going on that the actress hiked her fee. She is demanding Rs 4-4.5 crores per film in the future told the speculations. Rashmika responded about this in a hilarious manner. “Says who I wonder, after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’” told the actress.

Rashmika is shooting for a women centric film titled Girlfriend and the film releases this year. Rashmika is also the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and the film is aimed for August 15th release on a pan-Indian scale. The actress is also in talks for other films and they will be announced soon.

