No Samantha for Ram Charan

Top actress Samantha has been on a break and she is recovering from Myositis. The actress is yet to announce her next film and Samantha will make her comeback at the right time. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Samantha is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming film that will be directed by Buchi Babu. The news is just a speculation and there is no truth in the news. The team is on a hunt for a young and new face for the role and Buchi Babu’s team is conducting auditions for the role.

AR Rahman is on the board to score the music and the shoot of this rural sportdrama will commence from May this year. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year. Charan is currently wrapping up the shoot of Game Changer and the film releases this year.