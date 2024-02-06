Official: OG to arrive on September 27th

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a break from films and the actor is focused on AP politics. He would resume the shoots of his films after the completion of the elections in Andhra Pradesh. He is expected to resume the shoot of OG in May and complete the shoot at the earliest. The team today announced that the film will hit the screens on September 27th across the globe. A stylish poster of Pawan Kalyan is released today along with the release date.

Saaho fame Sujeeth is the director of OG and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady in this gangster drama. A major portion of the film is shot in Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan has to allocate 15 days to complete the shoot and OG is on the top of his shooting list. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music director. Pawan Kalyan has to shoot for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.