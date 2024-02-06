x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Official: OG to arrive on September 27th

Published on February 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?
image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Official: OG to arrive on September 27th

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a break from films and the actor is focused on AP politics. He would resume the shoots of his films after the completion of the elections in Andhra Pradesh. He is expected to resume the shoot of OG in May and complete the shoot at the earliest. The team today announced that the film will hit the screens on September 27th across the globe. A stylish poster of Pawan Kalyan is released today along with the release date.

Saaho fame Sujeeth is the director of OG and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady in this gangster drama. A major portion of the film is shot in Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan has to allocate 15 days to complete the shoot and OG is on the top of his shooting list. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music director. Pawan Kalyan has to shoot for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Next We observed fiscal discipline despite constraints, says Jagan Previous No Samantha for Ram Charan
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?
image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024
image
Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses
image
Priyanka Gandhi Makes History

Related Articles

Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit