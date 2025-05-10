Crucial Weekend for Sree Vishnu’s Single

Sree Vishnu’s recent offering Single gained positive talk and the day one numbers are decent. But the film has to gain strength and have a super strong weekend to attain the status of a hit. Single opened on a good note with Saturday morning shows across the Telugu states. The cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag have witnessed packed houses for the evening houses in advance. The film has to have a great weekend to recover the investments.

Allu Aravind produced and he released the film on his own across the major territories. Caarthick Raaju directed this comic entertainer and the performances of Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore are the major highlights. The youth are enjoying the comedy well and the family crowds have to come to theatres so that the footfalls would increase. Ivana and Ketika Sharma are the leading ladies while GA2 Pictures are the producers.