Cunning Pakistan Escalating Border Tensions

When Pakistan targets our military installations and opens fire on Indian soldiers and civilians at the international border and Line of Control, India has typically responded with fitting retaliations. However, this time Pakistan has crossed another line by further escalating the conflict. Despite knowing India will respond, Pakistan continues its aggression raising questions about what’s driving this behavior.

India continues strikes on Pakistani air bases, while our armed forces remain fully prepared to counter any attack at an equal level. Reports suggest Pakistan’s Director General Ahmad Sharif has announced a full-scale military operation against India, reportedly named “Operation Bunyan ul-Marsoos” (meaning “strong and solid unity” – a phrase from Quran 61:4).

If Pakistan launches a full-scale military war, India won’t simply watch. When Pakistan previously tried disrupting peace in Kashmir or attacking Indian citizens, India didn’t remain passive. Pakistan knows this well, which makes us wonder which powers are encouraging Pakistan’s current aggression.

India is employing advanced weapon technologies including S-400 systems, drone technology, and indigenous DRDO-developed Akash systems against Pakistani air bases and defense systems. India is preventing any Pakistani missile or drone from even touching Indian territory.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has entered the picture, urging restraint. During his previous term, Modi and Sharif maintained relatively cordial relations, with Modi even visiting Sharif’s home during one diplomatic trip ,seeking Pakistan’s cooperation in ending terrorism. However, Pakistan never truly changed its approach, as terrorism remains central to its survival strategy and Kashmir obsession, despite Kashmir being an integral part of India.