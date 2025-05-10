x
Home > Movie News

Nani's Sister's Big Confession on Stage

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

Natural Star Nani emerged as one of the most Bankable actors in Telugu cinema. He has been quite consistent and delivered impressive films touching all the genres. He even floated Wall Poster Cinema and delivered successful films as a producer like Awe, HIT, HIT 2, Court and HIT 3. He only played the lead role in HIT 3. His sister Deepthi Ghanta who settled in USA returned back to India a couple of years ago and she is overlooking the production responsibilities of Wall Poster Cinema. On the success stage of HIT 3, she turned emotional and confessed about Nani.

“I definitely wanted to say one thing. When I watched the trailer of HIT 3, there is a dialogue that says ‘You cannot surive’ and the lead actor says ‘I have been hearing this from the beginning of my career’. I wanted to say something about this. Nani has not been listening to this from the start of his career, he has been listening to these words from his childhood days. One of the people who said these words was me. My parents and I told Nani to stay away from films. He heard this from the beginning of his life and not from the beginning of his career. Today I am so proud that survival is a small word for him. He made many struggling like him to flourish. I am really proud of Nani” told Deepthi.

Deepthi Ghanta is directing a film for Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema and the shoot commences very soon.

