HIT 3 became a bigger success than we anticipated – Nani

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

HIT 3 became a bigger success than we anticipated – Nani

Natural Star Nani delivered a massive blockbuster with HIT 3. The thriller film marked his first cop role ever as he played Arjun Sarkaar with great passion. His performance became the biggest asset of the film and the movie collected above Rs 101 crores plus gross at the box office.

Celebrating the success, the team hosted a blockbuster event and Nani stated that HIT 3 became a bigger success than he anticipated. He stated that his belief in audiences has come true yet again and he is thrilled by it. He praised director Sailesh Kolanu and stated that he wants to make a complete comedy with him as their next.

He did say that he believes in Indian Army and even though there are tensions prevailing, he wished Army to win big time. He stated that he did not want to give enemies, a satisfaction that a film’s success party got cancelled because of their objectionable activities.

He further stated that he has a very close friendship with Adivi Sesh and HIT franchise brought it out. He thanked him for being part of HIT 3 as well as they could share the screen. He praised Srinidhi Shetty for her commitment to the film and dedication to promote it. The movie is produced by Prashanthi Tirpineni is running to packed houses in theatres.

Next Nani's Sister's Big Confession on Stage Previous Samantha's Subham opens on a Poor Note
