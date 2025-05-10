x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha’s Subham opens on a Poor Note

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Crucial Weekend for Sree Vishnu’s Single
image
Cunning Pakistan Escalating Border Tensions
image
Nani’s Sister’s Big Confession on Stage
image
HIT 3 became a bigger success than we anticipated – Nani
image
Samantha’s Subham opens on a Poor Note

Samantha’s Subham opens on a Poor Note

Top actress Samantha’s fans are eagerly waiting for her Tollywood comeback. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, the actress is focused on web series and Bollywood projects. She floated her own production house Tralala Moving Pictures and produced an interesting attempt titled Subham. The film released on Friday and the response is quite positive. But the opening numbers are quite poor and the film is badly struggling at the box-office.

Sree Vishnu’s Single is the other new release and the film opened on a decent note. The evening and the night shows for Single are packed with housefull boards. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari has done a huge damage for both the new releases. The film opened on a strong note across the Telugu states. The audience prefered to watch Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari over Single and Subham.

Subham is directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula and the film features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in the lead roles. Samantha played a cameo but she could not impress the audience. The promotions for the film are quite poor and they did not reach the audience and this could not convert into box-office revenue.

Next HIT 3 became a bigger success than we anticipated – Nani Previous Photos : HIT3 Success Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial Weekend for Sree Vishnu’s Single
image
Nani’s Sister’s Big Confession on Stage
image
HIT 3 became a bigger success than we anticipated – Nani

Latest

image
Crucial Weekend for Sree Vishnu’s Single
image
Cunning Pakistan Escalating Border Tensions
image
Nani’s Sister’s Big Confession on Stage
image
HIT 3 became a bigger success than we anticipated – Nani
image
Samantha’s Subham opens on a Poor Note

Most Read

image
Cunning Pakistan Escalating Border Tensions
image
Telangana Minister, ex fighter pilot, stresses on the need for occupying PoK
image
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces three new flights for AP

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle