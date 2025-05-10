Samantha’s Subham opens on a Poor Note

Top actress Samantha’s fans are eagerly waiting for her Tollywood comeback. After the super success of The Family Man: Season 2, the actress is focused on web series and Bollywood projects. She floated her own production house Tralala Moving Pictures and produced an interesting attempt titled Subham. The film released on Friday and the response is quite positive. But the opening numbers are quite poor and the film is badly struggling at the box-office.

Sree Vishnu’s Single is the other new release and the film opened on a decent note. The evening and the night shows for Single are packed with housefull boards. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari has done a huge damage for both the new releases. The film opened on a strong note across the Telugu states. The audience prefered to watch Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari over Single and Subham.

Subham is directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula and the film features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in the lead roles. Samantha played a cameo but she could not impress the audience. The promotions for the film are quite poor and they did not reach the audience and this could not convert into box-office revenue.