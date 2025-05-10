x
Home > Movie News

Pradeep Ranganathan’s DUDE

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

Pradeep Ranganathan’s DUDE

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan has created a splash with films like Love Today and Dragon. Both these films did well in Telugu along with Tamil. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers released Dragon in Telugu and they made decent profits. The production house has signed the fourth film of Pradeep Ranganathan and it is titled DUDE. Keerthiswaran is the director and the makers released the title poster today.

Mamitha Baiju is the leading lady and Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon will be seen in other important roles. Sai Abhyankkar is scoring the music and the shooting formalities kick-started recently. The film is being shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously. DUDE will release in all the four South Indian languages during Diwali this year.

