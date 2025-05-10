IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan

The BCCI postponed the IPL 2025 tournament for a week due to the tense atmosphere in India. With 16 matches still remaining (including league matches, playoffs, and final), fans have been wondering when the tournament might restart. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has now shared his thoughts on the situation, suggesting the tournament will resume soon.

Ganguly believes Pakistan lacks the strength to withstand India’s military response for much longer. “The war-like situation in India led BCCI to postpone IPL. The tournament features many foreign players alongside Indian cricketers, and there can be no compromise on their safety,” Ganguly commented.

“IPL 2025 season will restart soon. The tournament is at a crucial stage with several matches still scheduled at stadiums in Dharamshala, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. BCCI’s decision to postpone was appropriate given the circumstances. We all saw what happened during the Punjab-Delhi match. However, Pakistan cannot sustain this pressure much longer. The situation will soon be under control, and BCCI will definitely complete the IPL tournament,” Ganguly explained.

According to the original schedule, this season was supposed to continue until May 25. Currently, Gujarat Giants (16 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points), Punjab Kings (15 points), and Mumbai Indians (14 points) occupy the top four positions in the points table.