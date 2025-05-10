x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
View all stories
Home > Politics

IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sumanth Latest Interview
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
image
Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!
image
IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan

IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan

The BCCI postponed the IPL 2025 tournament for a week due to the tense atmosphere in India. With 16 matches still remaining (including league matches, playoffs, and final), fans have been wondering when the tournament might restart. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has now shared his thoughts on the situation, suggesting the tournament will resume soon.

Ganguly believes Pakistan lacks the strength to withstand India’s military response for much longer. “The war-like situation in India led BCCI to postpone IPL. The tournament features many foreign players alongside Indian cricketers, and there can be no compromise on their safety,” Ganguly commented.

“IPL 2025 season will restart soon. The tournament is at a crucial stage with several matches still scheduled at stadiums in Dharamshala, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jaipur. BCCI’s decision to postpone was appropriate given the circumstances. We all saw what happened during the Punjab-Delhi match. However, Pakistan cannot sustain this pressure much longer. The situation will soon be under control, and BCCI will definitely complete the IPL tournament,” Ganguly explained.

According to the original schedule, this season was supposed to continue until May 25. Currently, Gujarat Giants (16 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points), Punjab Kings (15 points), and Mumbai Indians (14 points) occupy the top four positions in the points table.

Next Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears! Previous Pradeep Ranganathan’s DUDE
else

TRENDING

image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
image
Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!
image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s DUDE

Latest

image
Sumanth Latest Interview
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films
image
Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!
image
IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan

Most Read

image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan
image
Cunning Pakistan Escalating Border Tensions

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle