Operation Sindoor Eliminated These 5 Terrorists: Pakistan’s Army in Tears!

India’s Operation Sindoor successfully eliminated five high-profile terrorists during strikes on terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 7. These terrorists held significant positions in Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to sources.

Mudassar Khadian Khas was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and ran Markaz Taiba, a terror camp in Muridke, Pakistan—just 25 km from the Indian border. This camp served as LeT headquarters and trained 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorists including Ajmal Kasab. His funeral was led by designated global terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf at a government school, with Pakistan Army officials providing a guard of honor. Top military officers laid wreaths on behalf of Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir and Punjab Province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, brother-in-law of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, managed Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur. He specialized in indoctrinating recruits and fundraising for JeM. The strike on this camp reportedly killed at least 10 of Azhar’s family members.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (also Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law) handled weapons training for JeM. He was involved in multiple Kashmir terror attacks and the 1999 IC-814 plane hijacking that led to Masood Azhar’s release.

Abu Akasha (alias Khalid), a Lashkar terrorist, played a key role in smuggling weapons from Afghanistan. Senior Pakistan Army officials attended his funeral in Faisalabad.

Mohammad Hassan Khan from JeM was the son of operational commander Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri and coordinated terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Photos showing top Pakistani military officers attending these terrorists’ funerals in uniform have gone viral, providing undeniable evidence of Pakistan’s military-terrorist nexus. India has highlighted these images on international platforms as proof of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the terrorist massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, for which India blamed Pakistan’s “sustained cross-border terrorism.”