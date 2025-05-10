Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films

Bollywood film Bhool Chuk Maaf featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi was slated for May 9th release in theatres and the makers called off the theatrical release and announced a direct digital streaming of Bhool Chuk Maaf. The country’s largest multiplex chain PVR INOX has sent a legal notice to Maddock Films led by Dinesh Vijan along with Pen Marudhar. They claimed the damages caused for the decision made. PVR INOX mentioned that they suffered a loss of Rs 60 crores for promoting the film.

This left the producers in shock. The producers have taken this call because of the poor footfalls due to the India Pakistan war. The pre-release sales for Bhool Chuk Maaf are also quite poor after which the makers decided to head for a direct digital release. The movie plexes across the major North Indian cities are shut because of the high tension in those regions. IPL 2025 too has been called off. The KDMs of Bhool Chuk Maaf are loaded all over and the makers took a last minute call.

PVR INOX says that the trailer was placed and streamed across all their multiplexes of the nation and they have spent on the posters, standees and banners along with social media promotions. The judge heard both the arguments and the judgement will be passed on Monday.