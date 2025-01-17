x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Daaku Maharaaj: The blockbuster duo Balayya and Thaman sensation

Published on January 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
image
Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad
image
Daaku Maharaaj: The blockbuster duo Balayya and Thaman sensation
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Blockbuster Pongal Jathara Event

Daaku Maharaaj: The blockbuster duo Balayya and Thaman sensation

The highly anticipated action thriller Daaku Maharaaj Released grandly in theatres on January 12th amid massive expectations. The film directed by Bobby Kolli became a Sankranthi season blockbuster with a super positive reception and response for the film everywhere.

Packed with non-stop action, elevations, and mass moments, the film delivers one of the most kickass cinematic experiences. Sensational composer Thaman’s score elevated the film into entirely new level.

Everyone hailing his work for Daaku Maharaaj that showcased his love on Nandamuri Balakrishna.

NBK and Thaman have become a dynamic duo in Telugu cinema, delivering consecutive blockbusters. Daaku Maharaaj is 4th consecutive 100 crore hit in thier combo. The winning streak began with Akhanda and continued with Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari.

In each film, Thaman’s adrenaline-pumping score complements NBK’s mass screen presence, elevating the cinematic experience to new heights. In a recent interview Thaman shared a netizen’s viral tag for the combo, “Bakkodiki Rajini, Bandodiki Balayya,” perfectly represents the madness this duo causes.

NBK himself refers to this phase of his career as his “2.0,” a time of renewed and unstoppable success. Thaman’s music has been integral of the success. NBK fans affectionately call him “Nandamuri Thaman.” They are ready to deliver another sensational blockbuster with Akhanda 2 this year.

Next BRS show of strength in Shabad Previous Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Blockbuster Pongal Jathara Event
else

TRENDING

image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
image
Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert
image
Daaku Maharaaj: The blockbuster duo Balayya and Thaman sensation

Latest

image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
image
Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad
image
Daaku Maharaaj: The blockbuster duo Balayya and Thaman sensation
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Movie Blockbuster Pongal Jathara Event

Most Read

image
BRS show of strength in Shabad
image
Telangana partners with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education
image
Tender War Over Sand : BTech Ravi’s Followers Create Chaos in Kadapa

Related Articles

Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet