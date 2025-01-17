Daaku Maharaaj: The blockbuster duo Balayya and Thaman sensation

The highly anticipated action thriller Daaku Maharaaj Released grandly in theatres on January 12th amid massive expectations. The film directed by Bobby Kolli became a Sankranthi season blockbuster with a super positive reception and response for the film everywhere.

Packed with non-stop action, elevations, and mass moments, the film delivers one of the most kickass cinematic experiences. Sensational composer Thaman’s score elevated the film into entirely new level.

Everyone hailing his work for Daaku Maharaaj that showcased his love on Nandamuri Balakrishna.

NBK and Thaman have become a dynamic duo in Telugu cinema, delivering consecutive blockbusters. Daaku Maharaaj is 4th consecutive 100 crore hit in thier combo. The winning streak began with Akhanda and continued with Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari.

In each film, Thaman’s adrenaline-pumping score complements NBK’s mass screen presence, elevating the cinematic experience to new heights. In a recent interview Thaman shared a netizen’s viral tag for the combo, “Bakkodiki Rajini, Bandodiki Balayya,” perfectly represents the madness this duo causes.

NBK himself refers to this phase of his career as his “2.0,” a time of renewed and unstoppable success. Thaman’s music has been integral of the success. NBK fans affectionately call him “Nandamuri Thaman.” They are ready to deliver another sensational blockbuster with Akhanda 2 this year.