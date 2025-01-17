x
Home > Politics

BRS show of strength in Shabad

Published on January 17, 2025 by swathy

There is no stopping BRS, as pink brigade is energetically taking on ruling Congress. The Rythu Deeksha public meeting conducted at Shabad on Friday, turned into a show of strength, sending clear signals to CM Revanth Reddy, it is not going to be an easy journey for Congress Government ahead.

Shabad public meeting, which took place just a day after BRS working president KTR was grilled by Enforcement Directorate, proved that the Opposition party leaders and cadres are raring to take on Congress Government and are in no mood to fear or slowdown, while facing mighty Revanth Sarkar.

“Case should be booked on CM Revanth Reddy under Section 420. He has betrayed farmers, women, students and failed in fulfilling poll promises. He has defaulted on Rythu Bharosa payment for two seasons. And finally decided to give Rs 12,000 per acre instead of promised Rs 15,000 per acre. Even that is unsure. He is enacting a drama to impress people ahead of local bodies elections. People should get hold of Congress leaders collars and question about poll promises,” said KT Rama Rao appealing at the public meeting.

Reading out the unfulfilled poll promises of Congress, KTR warned of relentless protests and agitations against Congress Government. He also mocked CM Revanth Reddy for campaigning in Delhi elections, inspite of failing to implement poll promises in Telangana.

While KTR was at his usual best, attacking Revanth Sarkar with witty yet aggressive statements, what’s interesting was the aggression of BRS leaders and cadres.

BRS leaders Sabita Indira Reddy, RS Karthik Reddy, Patnam Narendar Reddy, MLC Naveen Kumar Reddy, Patnam Avinash Reddy and others eagerly took part in the public meeting and turned Rythu Deeksha into a success. With BRS leaders planning more such public meetings to highlight unfulfilled poll promises, ruling Congress has to get ready for facing a tough Opposition.

