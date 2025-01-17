Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert

Vishwaksen’s forthcoming venture Laila under the direction of Ram Narayan is carrying encouraging reports, thanks to the good response for the first look posters and also the chartbuster first single. As the release date approaches, the makers came up with the teaser.

The teaser presents a clear contrast between the two personas of Vishwaksen’s character. Sonu Model, a carefree flirt, runs a beauty parlour in the old city. His flirtatious acts, however, doesn’t sit well with the local men. But, Sonu’s life takes an unexpected twist, as he transforms into Laila.

Vishwaksen effortlessly shifts between his two diverse roles, bringing out the energy and charm of Sonu Model while showcasing the elegance of Laila. Director Ram Narayan’s fresh approach to the character ensures that the audience is in for an engaging ride full of surprises. The teaser indeed is a humour alert.

The teaser is further elevated by Richard Prasad’s stylish cinematography and Leon James’ energetic background score. The movie’s production values, under the banner of Shine Screens and produced by Sahu Garapati, promise a visually stunning experience.

With the teaser creating a wave of excitement, Laila is certainly one to look out for this Valentine’s Day.