x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema

Published on January 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
image
Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad

Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema

Sundar C’s film Madha Gaja Raja, which was initially planned for Pongal 2013, was eventually released 12 years later for Pongal 2025. The film, starring Vishal as the lead, became the highest-grossing Tamil movie during the festive season. However, at the success celebration, Sundar C expressed his disappointment that despite his commercially successful films, he does not receive the recognition he deserves as a director. Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C, became an unexpected hit, surprising many by outperforming the other Pongal 2025 releases. Yet, Sundar C felt saddened that his contributions as a successful filmmaker are not widely appreciated.

Sundar C stated that the film is of a unique type. He acknowledged that the movie industry is a business that significantly impacts many lives. Sundar C expressed gratitude to the audience, as they pay to watch films and find enjoyment, even though he is known as a commercial film director. He believes he has not yet achieved that level of recognition, but he continues to work diligently and entertain people. The film is produced by Gemini Film Circuit and features music by Vijay Antony, with important roles played by the late Manobala and Manivannan.

Next Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics Previous Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
image
Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert

Latest

image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
image
Vishwaksen’s Laila Teaser: Humour Alert
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad

Most Read

image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad
image
Telangana partners with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education

Related Articles

Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet