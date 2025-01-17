x
Switch to: తెలుగు
January 17, 2025

Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics

Game Changer is the first Telugu film of 2025 and the film had a record pan-Indian release on January 10th. The film directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju had a poor show and it was badly rejected. The film was also attacked with a negative campaign on social media and the HD copy of the film was leaked which added more dent for the box-office numbers. Four days after the film’s release, Sankranthiki Vastunnam produced by Dil Raju also released and the film is doing fantastic business all over.

Dil Raju participated in two big events of Sankranthiki Vastunnam after the release of Game Changer. He decided to stay calm and did not utter a word about Game Changer recently. The first reason is because of the mega trolling caused due to the box-office poster released about the first day numbers of Game Changer. Dil Raju and his team have been badly trolled for this. The film is also expected to end up as the biggest loss project for Game Changer. Any set of promotions or efforts will not help the film for sure. Dil Raju decided to avoid further controversies and he decided to stay calm. There is a huge pressure on him from his buyers about the losses incurred. He is expected to share the profits of Sankranthiki Vastunnam with his buyers.

Previous Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema
