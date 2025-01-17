x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant

Published on January 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
image
Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj
image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema

Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Govt announced revival package of Rs 11,440 Cr for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), poplarly known as Vizag Steel Plant on Friday. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the big decision taken by Modi Cabinet.

With a whopping Rs 11,440 Cr revival package, the long struggle for survival, of Vishakapatnam Steel Plant has finally come to fruitful conclusion. Also AP people are elated with Modi Sarkar’s decision to give a new lease of life to the famed Vishakapatnam Steel Plant.

Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that Rs 10,300 Cr is for fresh equity infusion, among the revival package. Remaining amount is towards working capital. Vaishnaw hoped that with this package, long pending problems of Vishakapatnam Steel Plant will come to an end.

“The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Andhra Pradesh. During yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, it was decided to provide equity support of over Rs. 10,000 crore for the plant. This has been done understanding the importance of the steel sector in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” expressed PM Narendra Modi, stressing on the significance of Vishakapatnam Steel Plant for Andhra people.

As PM Modi rightly pointed out, Vishakapatnam Steel Plant has always been an important emotional issue for political parties and general public.

It was late PM Indira Gandhi who first announced about setting up a Steel Plant at Vizag in April, 1970. DPR for Vizag Steel Plant was prepared much later in 1980. Foundation for steel plant construction was laid in 1982. It was commissioned in 1992 with a capacity of 3.0 MTPA.

With subsequent expansions, Vizag Steel Plant now has capacity of 7.3 MTPA. It is a Navratna PSU.

Though concerns rose over Vizag Steel’s future, after Centre decided to privatise it during PM Modi’s second term, the fresh revival package promises a new future.

Next Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj Previous Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
else

TRENDING

image
Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj
image
Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema

Latest

image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
image
Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj
image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
Dil Raju skips Game Changer Topics
image
Sundar C expresses his pain over Recognition in Tamil Cinema

Most Read

image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad

Related Articles

Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet