Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh’s Partner In Crime

Published on December 17, 2024 by swathy

Adivi Sesh is set to take audiences on a thrilling journey with his ongoing project- Dacoit, directed by first-timer Shaneil Deo. This Pan India film unfolds against the backdrop of vengeance and deceit, as an angry convict seeks retribution against the ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

Adivi Sesh made a unique announcement on his birthday by revealing the female lead of the film- Mrunal Thakur. Their powerful dynamic promises to elevate the emotional core of the film as the two navigate their tumultuous past.

The two freshly released posters have hints at their complex relationship. One poster shows Sesh, with an intense, focused expression, while Mrunal’s sorrowful gaze suggests a deep emotional connection. The second poster heightens the tension, with Sesh sitting coolly in a car, lighting a cigarette, while Mrunal drives the vehicle, holding a gun that hints at the perilous journey ahead.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Annapurna Studios presenting the film, Dacoit is being made on a high budget. The movie is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

