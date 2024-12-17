Megastar’s never before attempt Loading

x
Home > Movie News

Megastar's never before attempt

Published on December 17, 2024 by swathy

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break after the release of his upcoming release Vishwambara has been pushed. The actor is on a break but he is meeting directors to finalize his upcoming projects. He has lined up two new films and one among them was announced officially recently. Dasara fame Odela Srikanth is the director and the film is said to be a high voltage action drama. As per the latest update, the film is said to be an experiment in Megastar’s career. It is like a never before attempt in Chiranjeevi’s career.

The film will be a straight and strong narrative without any songs and commercial deviations. This untitled film will also have no female lead beside Chiranjeevi. The film majorly banks on the characterization of Megastar and it is the major highlight of the film. Nani is co-producing the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this big-budget attempt. The shoot starts in 2026. Before this, Chiranjeevi will work with Anil Ravipudi in a commercial entertainer that will be packed with fun. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the shoot starts in June 2025. Vishwambara hits the screens in summer 2025.

