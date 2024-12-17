x
Home > Movie News

Stampede Case: More troubles for Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre

Published on December 17, 2024 by swathy

The Sandhya theatre stampede case created a sensation after a woman lost life and her son is battling for life. A case has been registered against Allu Arjun and the management of Sandhya theatre. Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadapally cops and he was out on bail. As per the latest speculations, the Chikkadapally cops are in plans to approach the Supreme Court to cancel the interim bail of Allu Arjun that was given. The Telangana High Court has given four weeks interim bail for the actor and asked him to get regular bail from Nampally court. The cops are discussing this matter with the higher officials.

The Chikkadapally cops have also issued a show cause notice for the theatre management of Sandhya. This brings more troubles for the theatre management. Before this, a letter has been leaked in which the cops have written to the management of Sandhya theatres instructing the hero, heroine and other team members not to attend the premiere show as it is impossible to control the crowds. This letter is expected to be a crucial one during the further investigation. Allu Arjun is also discussing with his legal team about how to act for the next move of the Telangana cops.

Next Megastar’s never before attempt Loading Previous Raja Singh says no to Osmania Hospital shifting
