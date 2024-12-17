Raja Singh says no to Osmania Hospital shifting

BJP firebrand MLA Raja Singh raised concern over shifting of Osmania Hospital from Afzalgunj to Goshamahal Police Grounds. Speaking in Assembly on Tuesday, Raja Singh explained the reasons behind his objection.

“Police Grounds at Goshamala is the only ground available for people in the region. If the proposed new Osmania Hospital is constructed in Police Ground, then local people will lose even that one ground available for them,” said Raja Singh, speaking in the Assembly.

“Local people use Goshamahal for mutiple reasons. Morning walkers frequent ground in large numbers. Local youth and students use it as a play ground and many sports competitions are conducted in it. Even many religious and cultural events are conducted in the Police Ground. So I request the Government not to construct new Osmania Hospital there and deprive local people of only ground available for them,” further explained Raja Singh.

Being Goshamahal MLA, firebrand BJP leader raised his concern, as Revanth Reddy Government has been planning to construct new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal Police Grounds by shifting it from existing Afzalgunj.

Saying that there is ample land available beside the existing Osmania Hospital, Raja Singh urged Government to plan new hospital construction in the same land.