Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative

Published on December 17, 2024

Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative

ap state roads

The central government remains unresponsive to upgrading busy state roads to National Highways (NH) in Andhra Pradesh. Despite sending multiple proposals over three years, no roads have been upgraded to NH status. This inaction has forced the state to explore alternative development paths.

Current Road Infrastructure

Andhra Pradesh’s road network consists of 32,725 kilometers of district roads and 12,653 kilometers of state highways. Currently, only 8,744 kilometers are designated as National Highways. The state is seeking to convert an additional 3,059 kilometers to NH status, focusing on high-traffic routes.

Public-Private Partnership

With limited response from the center, the state government is now exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government has initiated a feasibility study for 18 roads in the first phase, with plans to examine 68 more roads in the second phase.

National Highway Conversion Process

For a state road to qualify as a National Highway, it must connect existing National Highways and demonstrate significant traffic density. The routes should serve important industrial, commercial, mineral, or spiritual areas. The central government makes the final decision after reviewing these factors.

The current political scenario presents a unique opportunity for road development. With three central ministers from the state and an alliance government both at the center and state level, there’s potential for expedited approvals through the Prime Minister’s office.

Key Proposed Routes

Several crucial routes await NH status, including the 100-kilometer Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Parvatipuram-Rayagada stretch and the 145-kilometer Kalingapatnam-Amadalavalasa-Palakonda-Parvatipuram route. The Vijayanagaram-Palakonda (70.31 km) and Kakinada-Kotipalli-Amalapuram (57.29 km) connections are also priority segments.

The state government’s proactive approach through the PPP model shows promise for road infrastructure development. However, obtaining National Highway status for these routes would significantly enhance their development potential and maintenance standards.

Implementation Timeline

The government plans to implement these developments in phases, starting with the most critical routes. The PPP model studies are already underway, indicating the state’s commitment to improving road infrastructure despite central delays.

Economic Impact

Upgrading these roads would boost regional connectivity, enhance commercial transportation efficiency, and support industrial growth. The improved infrastructure would particularly benefit areas with significant industrial and commercial activity.

