x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Mouni Roy Beach Vibes
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event
Malaika Arora Yoga Postures
Malaika Arora Yoga Postures
Malavika Mohanan In White And Gold Kerala Saree
Malavika Mohanan In White And Gold Kerala Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Bossy Look
Rakul Preet Singh Bossy Look
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
View all stories
Home > Politics

Former PM Deve Gowda’s thought provoking comments on reservations

Published on December 17, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port
image
Former PM Deve Gowda’s thought provoking comments on reservations
image
Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative
image
Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh’s Partner In Crime
image
Megastar’s never before attempt Loading

Former PM Deve Gowda’s thought provoking comments on reservations

Deve Gowda latest statements

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda made a thought provoking statement on reservations in Rajyasabha on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of 75 years of adopting Constitution in the Parliament’s Upper House, Deve Gowda pitched the idea of providing reservations on the basis of economic status and poverty.

“Sir..Only one word. I appeal to the President and Leader of the House. Now the overall issues of reservations…the House itself has to apply its mind. What all happened in the past? Whether we should give reservations only on the basis of poverty in this country? With people suffering with all the reservations we gave in the past has not lifted them out of poverty and people are still suffering for two square meals a day,” said former Prime Minister putting forth the idea, whether reservations should be given on the basis of economic conditions.

However former PM, who rose to the top from grassroots, stressed that whatever changes or decisions mooted in case of reservations have to be based on consensus.

“Basing on the development till now, the House irrespective of political party considerations, should decide whether reservations should continue on same lines or provided basing on poverty. Only that much I can say. If the House thinks over, if the Leader thinks over, then it can be thought over by Honourable Prime Minister, before taking any decision on the reservations,” further said nanogenarian MP, who served as the 11th Prime Minister of India during 1996-97.

At a time when India is witnessing a debate over various aspects of reservations, former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) founder Deve Gowda’s statement assumes significance.

Deve Gowda’s balanced and responsible tone while speaking about reservations, unlike many other leaders, who adopt a loud and brash manner, stresses on the need for careful consideration and debate, before making any changes to reservations in India.

Next High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port Previous Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative
else

TRENDING

image
Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh’s Partner In Crime
image
Megastar’s never before attempt Loading
image
Stampede Case: More troubles for Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre

Latest

image
High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port
image
Former PM Deve Gowda’s thought provoking comments on reservations
image
Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative
image
Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh’s Partner In Crime
image
Megastar’s never before attempt Loading

Most Read

image
High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port
image
Former PM Deve Gowda’s thought provoking comments on reservations
image
Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative

Related Articles

Raashii Khanna Bow-ing Style Lipstick – How To Choose Perfect Lipstick Hansika Motwani Maldives Trip Mouni Roy Beach Vibes Sonal Chauhan Super Elegant Look Reeshma Nanaiah In UI Movie Event Malaika Arora Yoga Postures Malavika Mohanan In White And Gold Kerala Saree Rakul Preet Singh Bossy Look Vidudala 2 Movie Pre release Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess