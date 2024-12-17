Former PM Deve Gowda’s thought provoking comments on reservations

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda made a thought provoking statement on reservations in Rajyasabha on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of 75 years of adopting Constitution in the Parliament’s Upper House, Deve Gowda pitched the idea of providing reservations on the basis of economic status and poverty.

“Sir..Only one word. I appeal to the President and Leader of the House. Now the overall issues of reservations…the House itself has to apply its mind. What all happened in the past? Whether we should give reservations only on the basis of poverty in this country? With people suffering with all the reservations we gave in the past has not lifted them out of poverty and people are still suffering for two square meals a day,” said former Prime Minister putting forth the idea, whether reservations should be given on the basis of economic conditions.

However former PM, who rose to the top from grassroots, stressed that whatever changes or decisions mooted in case of reservations have to be based on consensus.

“Basing on the development till now, the House irrespective of political party considerations, should decide whether reservations should continue on same lines or provided basing on poverty. Only that much I can say. If the House thinks over, if the Leader thinks over, then it can be thought over by Honourable Prime Minister, before taking any decision on the reservations,” further said nanogenarian MP, who served as the 11th Prime Minister of India during 1996-97.

At a time when India is witnessing a debate over various aspects of reservations, former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) founder Deve Gowda’s statement assumes significance.

Deve Gowda’s balanced and responsible tone while speaking about reservations, unlike many other leaders, who adopt a loud and brash manner, stresses on the need for careful consideration and debate, before making any changes to reservations in India.