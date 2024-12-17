x
Home > Politics

High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port

Published on December 17, 2024 by swathy

High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port
Former PM Deve Gowda's thought provoking comments on reservations
Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative
Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh's Partner In Crime
Megastar's never before attempt Loading

High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is now examining the case of MV Stella vessel at Kakinada Port, where local rice mill owners are seeking permission to load rice for export. The matter has gained significant attention as it raises questions about export regulations and government authority.

Legal Proceedings

The High Court has asked the state government to provide complete details about rice export permissions and their authority to prevent loading. Several prominent rice mill owners, including Chitra, Agri Export, Padmashree, and Suryashree Rice Mills, have filed a petition seeking court intervention.

Government Response

The Additional Advocate General has requested time to present detailed information about the export regulations and government stance. The court is particularly interested in understanding whether proper export permissions exist and the government’s authority to restrict loading operations.

Petitioners’ Claims

The rice mill owners have claimed in their petition that they are being prevented from loading their rice onto the vessel despite having necessary permissions. They are seeking court directions to allow them to proceed with the loading operations.

Court’s Queries

The High Court has raised several key questions:

  •  Status of rice export permissions
  •  Government’s authority to prevent loading
  •  Complete details of the current situation

Next Steps

The High Court has adjourned the hearing to the 19th of this month, giving time for the government to present complete details of the case.

Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh's Partner In Crime
Megastar's never before attempt Loading
Stampede Case: More troubles for Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre

High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port
Former PM Deve Gowda's thought provoking comments on reservations
Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative
Dacoit: Introducing Mrunal As Sesh's Partner In Crime
Megastar's never before attempt Loading

High Court Questions Rice Export Permissions for MV Stella at Kakinada Port
Former PM Deve Gowda's thought provoking comments on reservations
Andhra Pradesh State Roads Await National Highway Status – AP Government Takes Initiative

