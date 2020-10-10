Daily trials on Jagan CBI-ED cases to begin on Oct 12

The CBI Special Court in Hyderabad has declined Jaganmohan Reddy’s lawyers’ plea for postponing the hearings in CBI illegal assets cases until after Dasara festival holidays in view of Covid severity right now. The CBI court has ordered for daily hearings to begin on Oct 12 in over 11 CBI cases and 5 ED cases pertaining to Mr. Jagan Reddy, his family members and associates.

Jagan Reddy’s lawyers told the court that the Supreme Court has not issued any orders for speedy trials of cases relating to the MLAs and MPs. Only, the Telangana High Court has issued a circular. But, the CBI judge has ignored their plea. The judge assured to consider Jagan lawyers’ plea for conducting online hearings. However, physical trials in the court will begin on October 12 itself.

The cases which are being taken up for hearings in CBI court on Oct 12 are relating to Jagathi publications, Bharati Cements, Penna Cements, Vanpic and Ramky Pharma. Other cases relating to Lepakshi Knowledge Hub, India Cements, Hetero, Aurobindo, Indu Housing Board, Dalmia Cements, Indu Tech Zone 6 cases were posted for hearing on November 9 due to the High Court interim orders.

Trials in Jagan Reddy’s ED cases will also begin from October 12 in the CBI Court. These cases are Jagathi, Ramky, Indutek, India Cements, Penna Cements.

Obulapuram Mining cases will also be heard on a daily basis from Oct 12. Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Gali Janardhan Reddy are accused in this.