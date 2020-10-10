KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date Locked

KGF: Chapter 2 is the first pan Indian film that will release across the country after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. The film is in the last leg of shoot and the makers announced that the entire shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 will be completed by the end of this month. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors in this high voltage action entertainer. As per the latest news, KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens on January 14th, 2021.

KGF: Chapter 2 is carrying massive expectations after KGF: Chapter 1 ended up as a massive hit. The film will complete all the post-production formalities and will release for Sankranthi 2021 in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist and Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj will be seen in other important roles. Hombale Films are the producers.