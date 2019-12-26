Dumm Dumm from Darbar: Party Number

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar is hitting the screens during Sankranthi 2020. AR Murugadoss is the director of the film and Nayanthara is the leading lady. The makers today released the single ‘Dumm Dumm’ from the movie which is an energetic party number. The song is filled with Tamil flavor and the glimpses reveal that Rajinikanth will be shaking his leg for the beats of Dumm Dumm. The energetic number will appeal to the Tamil audience big time.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the tune while Krishna Kanth penned the lyrics for Dumm Dumm. Nayanthara looks gorgeous in traditional attire in this song. The post-production work of Darbar is in the final stages and the film releases on January 9th in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Lyca Productions are the producers. Rajinikanth pinned many hopes on Darbar and he essays the role of a ruthless cop in this mass entertainer.