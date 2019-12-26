Vizag is Principal Capital of AP: Vijayasai confirms

A day before AP Cabinet meet, YCP Number 2 leader Vijayasai Reddy announced that CM Jaganmohan Reddy has given the Executive Capital as a gift to Visakhapatnam port city. This has confirmed that Jagan is going to shift Capital despite all-round opposition from even the BJP and the Hindu religious organisations. Interestingly, Vijayasai Reddy is camping in Vizag making arrangements for giving a rousing reception to Jagan Reddy. After announcing Capital shifting, Jagan will go straight to Vizag on December 28. Jagan visit is going to be celebrated as a historic event like that of kings who were given heroes’ welcome on returning home after victories in battles.

What more, Jaganmohan Reddy government just gave another gift by sanctioning Rs 395 Cr to Vizag development. The Visakha Utsav has been converted into a celebration of Jagan Reddy first visit to Vizag after capital announcement. Vijayasai is closely directing the district and tourism officials to make it look like a thanksgiving celebration of Vizag people.

Obviously, YCP Number 1 and Number 2 leaders are going to focus totally on Visakhapatnam from the next day the city is announced as the Administrative Capital. The Ministers, senior bureaucrats and YCP top leaders are all focused on Vizag. Undoubtedly, Vizag has already emerged as the Principal Capital of AP.