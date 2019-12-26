Farmers suffer due to KCR’s “Yadadri road”!

On one hand, TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao claim to be “Rythu Bandhu”.

On another hand, his government is subjecting farmers to hardships by acquiring their lands and closing agriculture borewells indiscriminately for the sake of laying road to enable KCR to travel to Yadagirigutta (Yadadri temple) directly from his farmhouse in Erravelli.

Roads and buildings officials have proposed to lay a road directly from KCR’s farmhouse to Yadadri temple.

For this, they are acquiring agriculture lands without issuing any acquisition notifications. They are threatening farmers who are refusing to give away their lands.

Officials are also closing agriculture borewells that are coming in the way of road laying works.

With this, farmers are losing crops due to non-availability of water.

Vexed at the high handedness of R&B officials, farmers in Turkapally village near Yadadri temple, resorted to Rasta Roko demanding the government to drop the proposal to lay the direct road to Yadadri from KCR’s farmhouse.

Despite all this, KCR has ignored to respond to this issue leaving farmers in the lurch.

Where is the need to lay a separate road to Yadadri temple from KCR’s farmhouse?

Do officials think that KCR will remain as CM of Telangana permanently to use this road?

Why public money should be spent and farmers should be troubled for laying the road to KCR?