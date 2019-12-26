TDP Vizag president resigns: Capital blow

The TDP North Coastal Andhra leaders are slipping out of the party one by one. Now, TDP Visakhapatnam Urban President Rahaman has resigned from the party post and membership in protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s decision. Rahaman, who is a senior leader, expressed support to the CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s Three Capitals proposal. He is stated to be unhappy with the TDP leadership for a long time. The prospects of making Vizag Administrative Capital of AP have made Rahaman take the final decision to quit the party.

This is the first time an important TDP leader has resigned since Jagan announced Capital shifting. TDP Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has also welcomed the making of Vizag as Executive Capital but he asked for justice to be done to the Amaravati farmers. Most leaders of all opposition parties in North Coastal Andhra are giving mixed reactions. At the same time, some leaders are expressing concern that the peaceful atmosphere in Vizag would be disturbed if it becomes Capital. Already, there are rumours that YCP leaders have grabbed huge tracts of lands in Kapuluppada and Bheemili areas where Secretariat and CM Camp Office are coming up. It is amid this that YCP is attracting leaders from the Opposition parties in a bid to get total domination in North Coastal Andhra by using the Capital sentiment.