Political emergency in AP: Secrecy on Cabinet meet

The YCP government, which was given a brute majority, is now unable to face the people’s anger. CM Jagan Reddy boldly announced Capital shifting to Vizag in the Assembly. But now, he is unable to freely hold his Cabinet meeting tomorrow. The December 27 Cabinet meet is sure to trigger widespread protests from all sections of people in Amaravati Capital Region and also surrounding Vijayawada, Guntur and other cities and towns. Amid this, CM Jagan is not able to boldly hold this Cabinet meeting in Secretariat in Amaravati Capital. The government is afraid that it may not be able to control and face the angry farmers and mobs who may attack the Secretariat. But, it would be a disgrace and a cowardly act to hold such an historic Cabinet meet outside of Secretariat.

As of now, the Cabinet meet will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow. Advisors are suggesting the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli as the best venue. Already, pro-Amaravati protesters are full of wrath at YCP Number 2 leader Vijayasai Reddy’s indication that Vizag is Principal Capital. Many farmers tried to storm CM Camp Office today evening but they were arrested by the police. Section 144 banning people’s gatherings was imposed in Tadepalli and also the whole of Amaravati’s 29 villages. TDP MP and MLC are placed under house arrest in Vijayawada. War atmosphere has descended. An emergency situation is prevailing in twin capital city districts.