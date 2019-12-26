Buzz: Veteran music composer for Pawan Kalyan’s Next?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to have a busy 2020 as he is in talks for a bunch of interesting films. He will first shoot for the remake of Pink in the direction of Sriram Venu which will release during summer. Pawan will then work with talented director Krish for a periodic drama that will be made on a huge budget. The pre-production work of the project started recently and the regular shoot commences during the second half of 2020.

The latest buzz is that veteran music composer MM Keeravani is in talks to compose the music for this big-budget periodic drama. Krish and Keeravani met recently and discussed about the project. Keeravani is said to have given his nod for the film. The cast, crew members are finalized currently. Veteran producer AM Rathnam will produce this prestigious project which will release in 2021.