Tollywood stars in thirst for pan Indian Image

Baahubali franchise cleared the barriers of language in Indian cinema. Several blockbuster films are either dubbed or remade in other languages to reach the wider sections of audience. Prabhas after Baahubali franchise emerged as the first pan Indian actor from South. His recent offering Saaho minted massive revenues across the North circuits thanks to Baahubali and the image the actor attained. Now, several Tollywood actors are keen on getting the same image.

Actors like Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda are keen on signing their first Telugu – Hindi bilingual. They have been frequently flying to Mumbai and are meeting various Bollywood filmmakers to pave paths in Hindi. Chiranjeevi shelved his pan Indian plans for Koratala’s project after Syeraa failed to rake money outside Telugu states. Mahesh Babu is in talks with Prashanth Neel for a big-budget multi-lingual project. Prabhas already is in talks with Sandeep Vanga for an action thriller that will release in all the Indian languages.

With a lot of stake involved and their films getting a wide release, several Telugu actors are thriving to get a pan Indian image.