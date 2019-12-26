Prabhas teaming up with Sandeep Vanga is a pure speculation

The other day, a gossip portal revealed that Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga locked Prabhas for his next film which is an action thriller. Going ahead, they also revealed that Prabhas will be charging a whopping amount of Rs 75 crores for the pan Indian project that would be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Telugu360 through their close sources got to know that this is just false and Prabhas hasn’t given his nod for the project. Here we are with the complete story:

After the super success of Kabir Singh, T-Series and Cine1 Studios locked Sandeep Vanga for their next project. Sandeep too penned an action thriller and narrated to Ranbir Kapoor. Though the top actor was impressed with the script, he was puzzled if he can do such a raw film at this time in his career.

Sandeep Vanga is now in the hunt for the right Bollywood actor and the project will be made in Hindi alone. T-Series inked a deal with Sandeep and he signed an agreement about the film.

Prabhas is currently abroad and no sorts of such meetings between Prabhas and Sandeep Vanga happened till date. Prabhas is completely focused on Jaan as of now and is not in a mood to listen to new scripts.

Sandeep Vanga after the super success of Arjun Reddy clearly signed his second Telugu film for Asian Cinemas.

Mythri Movie Makers have been holding talks with Prabhas as well as Sandeep Vanga. The duo promised to do a film right after their current commitments.

Prabhas who is busy with Jaan has a commitment for Dil Raju soon after Jaan. Right after Dil Raju’s film, Prabhas is expected to do a film for Mythri Movie Makers.

Hence, the project of Prabhas – Sandeep Vanga is just a speculation.