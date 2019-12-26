Nithiin and Rashmika’s lovely dance for Hrithik’s song

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Bheeshma. This film is currently being shot in iconic locations in Positano, Italy.

In the latest video shared by Nithiin, he and Rashmika are seen dancing for Hrithik Roshan’s super hit song, Ghunguroo, from ‘War’ movie.

The duo mimic Hrithik Roshan’s lovely dance move by the beach. Nithiin shared that this is a fan boy moment for him.

Bheeshma is being directed by Venky Kudumula. The film is gearing up for its release on February 21st. Sithara Entertainments are producing the film.

A little ❤️ for u Hrithik sir …

All the way from Positano

⁦@iHrithik⁩ ⁦@iamRashmika⁩ ⁦@SitharaEnts⁩ #BeeshmaShoot

Fan boy moment!😍

P.s. sorry for the non sync! 😬 pic.twitter.com/mUg6YVoRo4 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) December 26, 2019