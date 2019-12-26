Varun Tej completes five years in Telugu cinema

Introduced as Mega Prince, Varun Tej never relied on the craze of Mega family. He picked up interesting films right from the first go and has done several attempts to impress the audience. His second film Kanche received critical acclaim and the actor’s performance was widely appreciated. Soon, he impressed youth with Fidaa which is the biggest hit in his career till date. Tholi Prema is one of the best romantic entertainers in Telugu cinema in the recent years.

His multi-starrer with Venkatesh titled F2 is one of the biggest hits of the year. Soon, he transformed himself as Gaddalakonda Ganesh and impressed masses. Varun Tej completed five years in Telugu cinema. In a career span of five years, Varun did 9 films out of which five of them ended up as super hits. Anthariksham 9000kmph was a unique attempt. The actor is preparing himself for a sports drama and Varun will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the film.

Wishing Varun Tej all the best for his future projects and expecting many more blockbusters from Varun