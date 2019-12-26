Ten thousand fans meet Mahesh Babu

Team Mahesh Babu arranged a special fans meet that took place in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. Fans flocked to the venue in huge numbers and over 10,000 fans met Superstar from the Telugu states in two days. Mahesh met and greeted each and every fan and clicked pictures with them. AK Entertainments who are producing Sarileru Neekevvaru made sure that the fans are left comfortable.

They arranged food for all the fans who traveled all the way to meet Mahesh Babu. Sarileru Neekevvaru completed shoot and is in the final stages of post-production. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is slated for January 11th 2020 release. Mahesh Babu is currently dubbing for his portions for Sarileru Neekevvaru.